Clouds return overnight and last through the weekend with a couple chances for snow, possibly some mix

It was a beautiful sunny day across Western Wisconsin, though temps were cooler than the past few days. Still, enjoy any sunshine that we can get, because at least a mostly cloudy sky will return overnight and last through the weekend.
Temps today only topped out in the low to mid 30s, which is right about average. Eau Claire's average high climbed to 35 today, and tonight's average low is 16 with the forecast low a few degrees warmer near 20 as those clouds increase.
Expect clouds to increase to mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning, and be mostly cloudy all day. Temps will actually be warmer than today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind won't be an issue either, as it'll be out of the southeast at only 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday might not be quite as warm, but there is a slight chance for light snow or flurries with less than 1/2" accumulation in the afternoon/evening. A slightly larger system will arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Monday.
With highs near 40 Sunday and Monday, there could be rain mixing in with snow in the afternoons, but it will be a slushy snow overnight with a low in the low 30s near freezing.
It's too early to talk accumulation potential especially with some melting to likely occur as snow falls, but it's definitely on the minds of Stormtracker 18 meteorologists. Cooler than average temperatures return next week after that system departs Monday night.