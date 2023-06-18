Clusters of showers and thunderstorms expected the rest of our Father's Day

Through early Sunday afternoon, we have stayed mostly quiet in the Chippewa Valley but we are seeing showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop and track towards the area.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms look to track across the Chippewa Valley, which does bode well for most areas to see at least some beneficial rainfall. The good news is that the storms are expected to remain below severe levels, but the stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall and possibly some pea-size hail and gustier winds at times.
Rain chances will begin to diminish heading towards midnight tonight so we shouldn't have any issues for the Monday morning commute. As far as rain totals go, it will depend on where the storms track and how fast they move, but totals ranging from a couple hundredths of an inch to an inch are possible. The map shown below is one example of where the higher rain totals could occur, but the idea is that totals of a half inch to an inch are possible somewhere in the Chippewa Valley.
The story as we head into the upcoming workweek is going to be the heat coming back with highs in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s.