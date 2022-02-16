 Skip to main content
Cold and breezy until snow returns Friday with stronger wind

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Breezy and cold through tomorrow. Wind picks up Friday as a weak round of snow arrives for the afternoon commute.

A cold front moved through today, though it moved through several hours later than expected. That allowed temps to fall towards 20 this morning and warm to the low 30s this afternoon.

Meteogram Past TempWindChill 18hr.png

The wind has since shifted to the northwest and will continue to carry colder air into the Chippewa Valley overnight and create some negative wind chills by morning.

Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow Two Day.png

The wind will remain out of the north-northwest tomorrow at 5 to 15 mph, gusts could occasionally hit or exceed 20 mph. The wind will be even stronger on Friday out of the west, which will warm us up from Friday morning lows in the negatives up to the mid 20s by Friday afternoon. Expect wind speeds to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts above 30, possibly near 40.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Snow chances return with that wind, and while snow totals look to remain under an inch for most, the blowing snow will limit visibility as it falls most likely during the evening commute.

State - ECMWF PM EXT - Futurecast.png

Temps will be colder for Saturday as the wind lightens up a bit before highs warm and approach or even exceed 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. This warm-up comes before snow chances next Monday through Wednesday.

These chances will likely be the focus of the weekend forecasts as we're still too far out to be confident about details, though we are close enough to forecast the possibility of accumulating snow and bump it to the "chance" category, which is the middle of the three precip categories we use here at Stormtracker 18 (slight, chance, and likely). 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

