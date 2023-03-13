 Skip to main content
Cold but drier weather following weekend snowfall; warming up by midweek

The weather over the weekend was not ideal across the Chippewa Valley as we had another round of slushy accumulating snowfall. Most areas saw 3-7" of snow with totals in Polk and Rusk counties reaching as much as 10". 

In its wake, we'll have quieter conditions with a mostly cloudy sky, but it'll be chilly with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s, a good 10 degrees below average. 

Skies clear heading into tonight and winds go light to calm, setting the stage for a rather cold night. Lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero, which would be the coldest night we've had in about two weeks. 

Tuesday looks to be great with lots of sunshine and light winds turning southerly by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. 

Breezy conditions will persist from Tuesday night through Saturday ahead of the next system. Warmer air will surge into the area with highs well into the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. The story though is the impending chances for precipitation. The latest model runs suggest we'll see rain showers overnight Wednesday through Thursday evening, then colder air will change the precipitation over to a mix of rain and snow lasting into Friday morning before changing to all snow midday Friday, and periods of snow showers lasting through Saturday midday. While we are still several days away, this is something worth monitoring and the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be watching this closely so be sure to stay with us for updates. 

Highs fall back below average by the start of the weekend and remain that way through early next week, and don't forget the first day of Spring is next Monday. 

