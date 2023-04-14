Cold front brings rain and eventually snow to Western Wisconsin Saturday through Monday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Dakota and Washington Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to cause flooding through the next week or so.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...

Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

Cold front brings rain and eventually snow to Western Wisconsin Saturday through Monday

Temps fall through the weekend as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and eventually snow

Rivers continue to spill well out of their banks as snowmelt water from up north continues to move downstream. Thankfully, snow up north is now completely melted after our four day stretch of summerlike warmth that brought 80+ temps to Eau Claire and most of Western Wisconsin for four straight days.

River Flood Warnings.png

River Flood Warnings are in effect at nearly all river gauge sites, and water is closing roads near rivers even where there aren't warnings. Do not drive through any flood water- only 1 foot of moving water can cause even bigger trucks and SUVs to lose traction and get swept to deeper waters. You may not be able to judge how deep the water is, and you can't be sure the road even exists anymore under the dirty water.

The good news is the National Weather Service is forecasting crests this weekend not much higher than they already are, though there is more rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Best chances for a round of Saturday showers and possibly some thunderstorms move through late morning through mid-afternoon.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Saturday will not have all day rain, but rain is likely for that several hour round.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Rain returns, possibly heavy at times, Saturday night into Sunday with a mix of rain and snow or possibly all snow near and east of US-63 by Sunday morning.

Regional - GRAFext PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Expect a lull midday Sunday with more precipitation moving in during the afternoon and evening.

Regional - GRAFext PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

This will likely fall as rain or a mix of rain, sleet, and/or snow Sunday evening and change to all snow overnight. Areas west of US-63 might not see much more precipitation, but areas east of WI-25 will likely continue to get snow through Monday morning, with the heaviest snow east of WI-27.

Snow will depart Monday morning from west to east, though flurries could linger throughout the day.

DMA - Future Rain - ECMWF Long Range NO plot.png

Additional rain and melted snow equivalent water content through Monday is generally in the 1 to 3 inch range across much of Western Wisconsin with over 3" possible in isolated spots south and east of the Chippewa River. Again, some of this will fall as snow.

Snowfall Forecast Regional.png

The toughest part about making a snow forecast isn't the normally tough task of determining rain to snow changeover time, which is still typically tough in this case. Some snow will obviously melt on contact with the ground that was warmed up quite a bit with our record breaking temperatures the past few days, so it's tough to determine how much will add up and how much will melt on contact. This is why the snow total forecast has been left intentionally wide today. Hopefully we'll be able to narrow that range down over the weekend- stay with Stormtracker 18 for the latest.

It is likely for a layer of ice to form by Monday morning underneath any accumulating snow from what rain and snow melt and then freeze beneath the snow. Slippery roads are likely Monday morning, though there will be lower accumulations on the roads which have been and will continue to be warmer than grass and dirt covered ground.

Highs will be below average in the 40s Sunday and Monday with lows below freezing each night before beginning to warm next week ahead of additional chances for rain. 

7 Day Evening.png

