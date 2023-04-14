Cold front brings rain and eventually snow to Western Wisconsin Saturday through Monday

Rivers continue to spill well out of their banks as snowmelt water from up north continues to move downstream. Thankfully, snow up north is now completely melted after our four day stretch of summerlike warmth that brought 80+ temps to Eau Claire and most of Western Wisconsin for four straight days.
River Flood Warnings are in effect at nearly all river gauge sites, and water is closing roads near rivers even where there aren't warnings. Do not drive through any flood water- only 1 foot of moving water can cause even bigger trucks and SUVs to lose traction and get swept to deeper waters. You may not be able to judge how deep the water is, and you can't be sure the road even exists anymore under the dirty water.
The good news is the National Weather Service is forecasting crests this weekend not much higher than they already are, though there is more rain in the forecast through the weekend.
Best chances for a round of Saturday showers and possibly some thunderstorms move through late morning through mid-afternoon.
Saturday will not have all day rain, but rain is likely for that several hour round.
Rain returns, possibly heavy at times, Saturday night into Sunday with a mix of rain and snow or possibly all snow near and east of US-63 by Sunday morning.
Expect a lull midday Sunday with more precipitation moving in during the afternoon and evening.
This will likely fall as rain or a mix of rain, sleet, and/or snow Sunday evening and change to all snow overnight. Areas west of US-63 might not see much more precipitation, but areas east of WI-25 will likely continue to get snow through Monday morning, with the heaviest snow east of WI-27.
Snow will depart Monday morning from west to east, though flurries could linger throughout the day.
Additional rain and melted snow equivalent water content through Monday is generally in the 1 to 3 inch range across much of Western Wisconsin with over 3" possible in isolated spots south and east of the Chippewa River. Again, some of this will fall as snow.
The toughest part about making a snow forecast isn't the normally tough task of determining rain to snow changeover time, which is still typically tough in this case. Some snow will obviously melt on contact with the ground that was warmed up quite a bit with our record breaking temperatures the past few days, so it's tough to determine how much will add up and how much will melt on contact. This is why the snow total forecast has been left intentionally wide today. Hopefully we'll be able to narrow that range down over the weekend- stay with Stormtracker 18 for the latest.
It is likely for a layer of ice to form by Monday morning underneath any accumulating snow from what rain and snow melt and then freeze beneath the snow. Slippery roads are likely Monday morning, though there will be lower accumulations on the roads which have been and will continue to be warmer than grass and dirt covered ground.
Highs will be below average in the 40s Sunday and Monday with lows below freezing each night before beginning to warm next week ahead of additional chances for rain.