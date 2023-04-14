Cold front brings rain and eventually snow to Western Wisconsin Saturday through Monday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Dakota and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to cause flooding through the next week or so. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street intersection may flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1000 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1000 AM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 775.1 feet on 04/19/2019. &&