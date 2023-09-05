Cold front to bring an end to the heat but fuels a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms

Once again, we dealt with very hot weather on our Labor Day. Highs areawide were once again in the mid to upper 90s with lower 90s northeast. No one reached triple digits though Red Wing and Osceola got close.
Eau Claire hit 97 degrees, which broke the daily record of 96 set back in 1925. We didn't break the all-time record for the warmest Labor Day ever, which was 98 degrees set back in 1929. Since Sunday, we've set two new daily record high temperatures and set a record for the warmest low temperature Monday morning.
As we head into our Tuesday, we'll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine with breezy southerly winds and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Dew points will be in the 60s to low 70s, which could push the heat index towards 100 in spots. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place through late Tuesday afternoon for Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
A cold front will be the "talk of the town" as it'll bring an end to our stretch of heat, but it'll fuel a chance for showers and t-storms, and a threat for strong to severe t-storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk for nearly the entire Chippewa Valley. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts with isolated tornadoes and heavier rainfall a secondary threat.
T-storms could develop as early as 3-4 PM but the peak of the t-storm activity and the severe weather threat looks to be from 6 PM to 2 AM. We could also see multiple rounds of showers and t-storms as well, so be weather aware if you have any plans later tonight.
Behind the front, skies remain cloudy for Wednesday with some rain showers and possibly a t-storm or two lingering around. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Most areas will likely see their high Wednesday occur just after midnight tonight.
Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions will continue Thursday with highs in the 60s. Heading into the weekend, we clear out Friday and Saturday and warm back up into the 70s with some spots reaching the low 80s. Slight chances for showers and cooler temperatures look to return Sunday into early next week.