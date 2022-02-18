Cold Saturday, Warm Sunday, Snow Monday

As expected, it wasn't the amount of snow that caused many issues Friday afternoon. Only a half inch to an inch of snow fell, which was just enough to cover roads and make them slippery.
The main factor was the near zero visibility from wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph at times, with the strongest wind coming right as the snow came to an end earlier this evening. Snow that had already fallen was picked up by the wind and blown around again, creating near zero visibility on top of those roads that had just enough snow on them to become slippery.
This is why you should know your car's stopping distance on slippery roads and make sure you're driving slow enough with your lights on to be able to react and stop in the distance you can see. Road conditions will improve overnight, but the wind will remain gusty with speeds settling to 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 possible through the morning.
Temps will crash, too, with forecast lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -25 Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon temps will only be in the teens and it will feel close to zero. Temps will warm up Saturday night and eventually top out near or above 40 Sunday afternoon.
This is ahead of more snow chances, and while it's still too early to talk details, the forecast does have enough confidence in the likelihood of accumulating snow.
While the exact location of the heaviest snow that could exceed 6" is not locked in, the target area could be anywhere from Duluth to La Crosse. That puts the Chippewa Valley fairly close to the middle of the potential impact zone of the heaviest snow.
This is something we will track through the weekend and continue to keep you updated on. If you have travel plans for early next week, you'll definitely want to stay up to date with the latest forecast.