...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Cold Saturday, Warm Sunday, Snow Monday

  • By: Matt Schaefer

Travel conditions won't be as bad this weekend, but there is a potential for a winter storm early next week. Potential error in the track of the storm means we could get a little or a lot, so it's too early to talk details though some snow is likely.

As expected, it wasn't the amount of snow that caused many issues Friday afternoon. Only a half inch to an inch of snow fell, which was just enough to cover roads and make them slippery.

DMA - TO-Highest Wind Gusts Today.png

The main factor was the near zero visibility from wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph at times, with the strongest wind coming right as the snow came to an end earlier this evening. Snow that had already fallen was picked up by the wind and blown around again, creating near zero visibility on top of those roads that had just enough snow on them to become slippery.

This is why you should know your car's stopping distance on slippery roads and make sure you're driving slow enough with your lights on to be able to react and stop in the distance you can see. Road conditions will improve overnight, but the wind will remain gusty with speeds settling to 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 possible through the morning.

Temps will crash, too, with forecast lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -25 Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon temps will only be in the teens and it will feel close to zero. Temps will warm up Saturday night and eventually top out near or above 40 Sunday afternoon.

State - GFS PM EXT - Futurecast.png

This is ahead of more snow chances, and while it's still too early to talk details, the forecast does have enough confidence in the likelihood of accumulating snow.

While the exact location of the heaviest snow that could exceed 6" is not locked in, the target area could be anywhere from Duluth to La Crosse. That puts the Chippewa Valley fairly close to the middle of the potential impact zone of the heaviest snow.

4 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars Tomorrow.png

This is something we will track through the weekend and continue to keep you updated on. If you have travel plans for early next week, you'll definitely want to stay up to date with the latest forecast. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

