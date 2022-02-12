Cold with a few light snow chances over the weekend

So far, this weekend has felt gloomy, cold and dry. Our next shot at a few flakes begins on Saturday night around 11p.m. We won't see much, but a few flakes are possible overnight.
Saturday night will be a tad bit colder than Friday night with lows around -9°. Clouds will begin to fade, giving us some sunshine to start our Sunday.
Super Bowl Sunday will start off cold and sunny until more clouds arrive throughout the day. A slight chance for snow will start around 4p.m. before a chance of snow arrives overnight Sunday.
Snow will not last long though and we will only see about a trace - 1" of snow throughout the weekend. Impacts will be minimal, but some roads can be slick on the Monday morning commute.
Valentines Day will warm up to highs in the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. We will get cold with lows in the single digits before highs in the 30s return for a breezy Tuesday.
An even warmer day arrives Wednesday with a slight chance of snow. Chilly air will stick around Thursday until another warmup next weekend.