Cold with a few light snow chances over the weekend

  • Updated
Wind Chill Forecast iCast Bars.png

So far, this weekend has felt gloomy, cold and dry. Our next shot at a few flakes begins on Saturday night around 11p.m. We won't see much, but a few flakes are possible overnight.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

Saturday night will be a tad bit colder than Friday night with lows around -9°. Clouds will begin to fade, giving us some sunshine to start our Sunday.

State - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Super Bowl Sunday will start off cold and sunny until more clouds arrive throughout the day. A slight chance for snow will start around 4p.m. before a chance of snow arrives overnight Sunday.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation Web Feature - ECMWF 9km.png

Snow will not last long though and we will only see about a trace - 1" of snow throughout the weekend. Impacts will be minimal, but some roads can be slick on the Monday morning commute.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Valentines Day will warm up to highs in the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. We will get cold with lows in the single digits before highs in the 30s return for a breezy Tuesday. 

An even warmer day arrives Wednesday with a slight chance of snow. Chilly air will stick around Thursday until another warmup next weekend.

7 Day Evening.png

