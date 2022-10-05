Colder temperatures and wind arrive after cold front that brings small rain chances tonight/tomorrow morning

Another day, another above average high temperature in Eau Claire. Western Wisconsin was about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's 64 degree average high temperature with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Temperatures will remain mild tonight, but a strong cold front will move through late tonight/tomorrow morning with some isolated to possibly scattered showers. That will also bring a change from this warm weather we've been having for early October standards.
Temps will only fall to the low 50s tonight, but temps only warm a couple of degrees until the cold front completely clears the Chippewa Valley midday. Temps will then begin to fall through the afternoon with the aid of a strong northerly wind.
That wind will be sustained out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts in the mid to upper 20s, possibly as high as the mid 30s midday/early afternoon. A few showers, possibly with thunder, have developed this evening ahead of that cold front, and there will continue to be isolated chances through the night.
Even the main round of rain along the cold front late tonight/early tomorrow morning looks to be scattered, so it's not a guarantee that everybody gets rain despite the strength of the cold front that will create almost a 20 degree drop in temperature.
There just isn't enough moisture available for that strong front to use to create widespread rain. Despite sunshine returning Friday, lows will be near or below freezing with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Temps will slowly warm through the sunny weekend, but highs at best will return to near average until the middle of next week when mid to upper 60s return to the forecast.