Colder temps will cause lighter and scattered rain to change to snow tomorrow

Rain today has ranged from about 1/2" all the way up to over an inch in spots.
The heaviest rain fell with a thunderstorm early this morning, but we've received a decent dose of moderate rain in a few waves today that'll finally fizzle out this evening.
Water levels on the rivers will rise again, and almost all locations are expected to crest at or above flood stage as early as this weekend. The exception is the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.
The Chippewa River at both Durand and Eau Claire is forecast to rise back above minor flood stage (or rise higher in the minor flood stage in the case of Durand that is still flooding).
The Black River is expected to crest at moderate flood stage at both Black River Falls and Galesville, and the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers both have spots with major flooding in the forecast within the next five days.
Thankfully, rain will move out tonight and most will stay dry, though there is a slight chance for flurries or light snow northwest of highway US-63.
Scattered showers are likely again by late morning for all of Western Wisconsin, but temperatures will be cool enough for it to stay as a snow or mix northwest of the Chippewa River.
Even where it begins as rain, it will likely change over to light snow with breaks in between the scattered showers, as is the definition of scattered. Scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning will likely become all snow, though they won't be as widespread.
Still, Scattered snow showers remain possible through Saturday, and a trace to 1/2" will be possible with isolated spots perhaps picking up an inch.
Lows will be near or below freezing through the entire 7-day forecast, and highs will be well below average in the 40s this weekend and will only warm to the 50s next week, which is still below average. At least next week looks drier.