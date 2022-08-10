Comfortable humidity returns tonight, lasts until Friday's rain chance

Temps warmed to the low/mid 80s this afternoon thanks in part to plenty of sunshine. The north-south temp difference was a bit higher than usual, too, as a cold front moved through from north to south late this afternoon and will be completely south of the Chippewa Valley by late evening.
No rain was along the front as it was only able to force a few clouds to pop up. While the temperature change wasn't much, the biggest thing the front did was lower the humidity. Dew points were uncomfortably in the mid 60s this afternoon before that front passed, and dew points behind the front are in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Dew points will be in the low 50s through the night tonight and will hover within a few degrees of 50 all day tomorrow. Temps will cool to the mid 50s tonight and warm to near 80 tomorrow.
The biggest change to the forecast is both timing and intensity of weekend rain chances. Scattered shower chances are increasing for Friday, though thunderstorm chances remain low.
Rain chances for the weekend are decreasing as, again, rain looks to mainly fall on Friday as a warm front moves through. Warmer temps and higher humidity will be the story through the weekend that now looks dry.
A cold front will move through Monday, bringing with it a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps will be cooler early next week behind that front for at least a couple days until midweek rain/storm chances return.