Comfortable weather is NOT in forecast for Eau Claire Marathon this weekend

We were on the warm side of an approaching cold front Friday with highs in the 60s across Western Wisconsin, but rain moved in during the evening and cooler weather is in store this weekend.
Those colder temperatures will be carried into Western Wisconsin with a strong wind out of the Northwest that'll be at its strongest Sunday into Monday with gusts near 40 mph possible.
The Eau Claire Marathon is going on this weekend, and it's not just the cooler temps and wind that'll affect runners.
Saturday evening's kids' run, 5K, and 10K will have temps in the upper 40s to near 50 at best with a northwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph gusting into the 20s.
There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday, but precipitation will be likely during at least the beginning of the marathon and half marathon Sunday morning.
Expect race-time temps in the mid to upper 30s that might warm to 40 by late morning. Precip type will likely be light snow Sunday morning, and that could change to a mix or even rain by early afternoon, though precipitation will become more scattered as the day goes on.
While snow probably won't stick for too long, a trace to 1/2" is possible with perhaps up to an inch or two further north and east of Eau Claire in parts of Rusk, Taylor, and Clark counties.
A few snow or rain showers could linger through Monday before we dry out and warmer temperatures return midweek. Expect highs to approach 70 in spots by next Wednesday and there are only slight chances for rain later in the week.