Continued cloud cover comes with chances for flurries and light snow through the week

Sunday was an average day across Western Wisconsin with highs in the low to mid 20s. Eau Claire hit the average high of 23 exactly this afternoon after waking up to flurries and a light dusting of snow that measured up to 0.1" on our snowboard outside the WQOW News 18 studio.
Temps this evening are only a few degrees cooler than the highs, which is a result of the continued cloud cover. Sure, we'd love to see sunshine, but the nights would be a lot colder if the sky was clear. Unfortunately, there aren't many chances for clouds to clear over the next week.
If lucky, there's a slight chance each day for several minutes to up to an hour or so of partial sunshine, but more than likely the pesky clouds will hold strong. Flurries are likely most of this next week, too, but accumulations aren't likely most days.
There is a small chance for another trace to 1/2" snow Monday afternoon, otherwise just expect clouds and flurries. Temperatures will begin to warm up with highs near or above the freezing mark through Wednesday.
Tuesday night into Wednesday has the best chance for some accumulating snow, but it doesn't look like a major system, and thus an inch or two at most can be expected. Still, we'll have a better look at this system's finer details by Tuesday morning's forecast.
After that system, temps fall with highs back to near average in the mid 20s. Another system on Friday could bring accumulating snow before temperatures fall below average.
While the clouds continue to be annoying, cloud cover next weekend into the following week will be crucial. The temperature forecast is based on there being at least a mostly cloudy sky, which will keep low temps 10 to 20 degrees warmer than if the sky would clear out.