Cool and breezy as fall finally takes over

It was a nasty night for storms Tuesday. There were multiple reports of heavy rainfall and tennis to baseball size hail. The cold front responsible for starting those storms Tuesday night is now working to bring us a very fall forecast the rest of the week.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures near 68 degrees.
Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The humidity has cleared out and moved on now, too.
There is a chance for a few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon as the cooler air causes a few minor disturbances. These will be brief, and they won't provide much rain.
Overnight it will get chilly. Lows drop into the 40s and it will remain breezy. Thursday is the Autumnal Equinox, which marks the official start to fall.
Temperatures will be cooler still in the low 60s. We see our temps bottom out Friday morning in the upper 30s. Patchy frost may be of concern for out typically cooler spots.
Our next rain chances hold off until late Friday. There is a slight chance for rain Saturday and Sunday too.