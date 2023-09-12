Cool and showery today; frosty conditions tonight

Our Monday overall wasn't all that bad as most areas did get into the low to mid 70s thanks to a little extra clearing. We did see some rain as well and totals were light as expected, though Medford did receive about a half inch.
Heading into our Tuesday, we'll maintain a chance for off and on scattered rain showers as lower pressure slides through. A thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out either. Highs range from around 60 northeast to around 70 south of US-10.
Skies begin to clear into tonight as higher pressure moves in. Winds become light to calm leading to areas of patchy to dense fog developing. Lows drop into the 30s to low 40s, leading to the potential for frost as well.
The likelier chances for frost will be north and northeast, and there's a Frost Advisory in place just north of the Chippewa Valley.
Once the fog burns off, we'll have a sunny sky for our Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some clouds move in late Wednesday night ahead of a warm front but it'll still be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some frost is possible once again for the eastern hometowns.
We'll maintain clear to partly cloudy skies for our Thursday and temperatures will rise quickly, topping out in the mid 70s to low 80s as winds increase and become southerly to southwesterly.
A few scattered showers will be around Friday into Saturday as the next wave of lower pressure moves through, otherwise we'll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine with seasonable temperatures.