 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool, wet and windy weekend with a chance for thunder

  • Updated
  • 0
Cool, wet and windy weekend with a chance for thunder

Have you got big plans to get outdoors and enjoy mother nature this weekend? or maybe you're ready to bust open all the windows and get going on that deep spring clean.

Well, you'll need a raincheck on both of those counts as we're in for a wet, windy and cool weekend.

Weekend Wind Forecast.png

Friday will be cloudy and windy with high temperatures finally climbing back towards average. Highs will top out in the low 60s as a warm front moves closer.

Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated rain chances will be possible in the late afternoon.

State - HRRR AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The bulk of the rain will start more so overnight into Saturday. Scattered rain will continue in multiple waves throughout Saturday and into Sunday. 

Temperatures overnight will fall into the 40s and during the day we'll see high temps in the low to mid 50s.

spc 1.png
spc 2.png

Rain and thunder will be possible both days, but the severe thunderstorm threat stays to our southwest Friday and southeast Saturday.

Rainfall totals through Sunday night will range from 1/2'' to 1''+ with thunderstorms bringing isolated higher totals.

State - Future Rain - ECMWF 9km NO plot.png

As we stroll into May, below average temperatures continue. At least we'll be closer to the 50s and 60s rather than in the low 40s like we were most of this past week. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here