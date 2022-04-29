Cool, wet and windy weekend with a chance for thunder

Have you got big plans to get outdoors and enjoy mother nature this weekend? or maybe you're ready to bust open all the windows and get going on that deep spring clean.
Well, you'll need a raincheck on both of those counts as we're in for a wet, windy and cool weekend.
Friday will be cloudy and windy with high temperatures finally climbing back towards average. Highs will top out in the low 60s as a warm front moves closer.
Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated rain chances will be possible in the late afternoon.
The bulk of the rain will start more so overnight into Saturday. Scattered rain will continue in multiple waves throughout Saturday and into Sunday.
Temperatures overnight will fall into the 40s and during the day we'll see high temps in the low to mid 50s.
Rain and thunder will be possible both days, but the severe thunderstorm threat stays to our southwest Friday and southeast Saturday.
Rainfall totals through Sunday night will range from 1/2'' to 1''+ with thunderstorms bringing isolated higher totals.
As we stroll into May, below average temperatures continue. At least we'll be closer to the 50s and 60s rather than in the low 40s like we were most of this past week.