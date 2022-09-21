Cooldown continues through Friday morning, where patchy frost is possible mainly north and east of Eau Claire in typically cool spots

Temps are a lot cooler this afternoon than they were yesterday. Yesterday was hot and humid ahead of storm chances with dew points near 70 and temps in the mid 80s which made it feel like the upper 80s to near 90 in spots.
Temps fell quickly ahead of the cold front as rain-cooled air from the storms moved through before midnight. but the dew points didn't fall too much until after the front passed a couple hours after midnight. Dew points dropped from the incredibly humid 70 degrees down to the very dry low 50s by early this morning and have settled in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
The cold front brought a cluster of strong storms with extremely large hail. There were multiple reports of tennis ball to baseball sized hail near River Falls, and other areas picked up dime to golf ball sized hail.
Going forward, just a few isolated showers are possible this evening as a cooler air continues to move into Western Wisconsin, but expect temps to fall to the low 40s tonight in the Chippewa Valley and possibly even near 40 north and east in typically cool spots.
Frost usually won't form until the temps fall into the mid 30s, though frost formation depends not only on temperatures, but also wind speeds (lighter wind is more favorable for frost formation), ground temperatures, and amount of moisture available to freeze into frost.
Frost will be possible as temps drop into the mid 30s in our typically cooler areas in Polk, Barron, rusk, Clark, Taylor, and parts of Jackson counties Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temps will warm a bit into the weekend as a low pressure system arrives, though temps will remain fall-like near or below average.
Chances for scattered showers arrive Friday afternoon and will continue on and off through at least Saturday, but there are some indications they could linger through Sunday, too. Temps remain cool next week, so it looks like the month of September will finish feeling like fall.