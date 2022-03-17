Cooler and cloudier to end the weekend

St. Patrick's Day has been great so far with highs in the upper 40s as of 4p.m. A few flakes of snow could even return Thursday night as a low-pressure system moves to our southeast.
Lows will be around 30 on Thursday night with a mostly cloudy sky. A slight chance of snow will roll into Friday, but most of this system stays well southeast of Eau Claire. The Chippewa Valley could see 0-trace and Jackson County could see anywhere from 0-2" through Friday. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Friday.
Totals won't be too high since rain will be mixed in during the daytime.
You can expect warmer and nicer weather to return on Saturday, with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 50.
The Vernal Equinox or Spring Equinox on Sunday will bring us a glorious taste of Springtime with highs in the 60s and a mostly sunny sky.
Temps will begin to slowly fall but stay close to average on Monday. Monday will also bring a slight chance of rain or snow.
Another system is setting up to hit Western Wisconsin on Tuesday and into Wednesday, that could bring many types of precipitation. Model timing and location is being pinned down as we get closer to next week. Keep in check with us as we fine tune the details.