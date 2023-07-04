Cooler temps and lower humidity return after rain and storms come to an end Wednesday morning

Temperatures warmed quickly to the low 80s today by late morning, but early afternoon storms slowed the warming. Dew points peaked near 70 in Eau Claire right before the storm moved through just after 1pm.
Temps cooled due to the rain but then began to warm again as humidity remained high with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain totals from earlier rounds didn't add up to much in the Chippewa Valley, but areas to the north got up to a half inch or so in the US-8 corridor near Chetek and Cumberland.
We're likely not done with rain/storms just yet as scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely re-develop to our west in Minnesota and move through Wisconsin. Isolated showers and storms are expected until the cold front arrives later tonight, which could be close to fireworks time.
While there is a low-end risk for severe storms, it is just a level 1 risk for an isolated severe storm being possible. Still, all storms have a lighting threat, and it is unsafe to be outside when lightning is within 10 miles of your location.
That could certainly affect some fireworks displays. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if outside this evening, and it would also help to be alerted of an approaching storm with lightning so you have time to seek shelter.
The WQOW Weather App will alert you for both severe warnings and when lighting or heavy rain is approaching. You can choose to toggle off the lightning/heavy rain alerts if you'd like as well after tonight if you don't want as many notifications.
A few showers or storms could linger into early Wednesday morning, though the cold front will be moving east and rain chances quickly decrease during the day. Partial afternoon clearing is likely, too, for tomorrow with cooler temps returning.
Expect highs to be below average in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s those nights. Some humidity returns Friday through the weekend with highs returning to the 80s.
With a bit of humidity returning as well, there will be slight chances for showers and storms as well this weekend into early next week.