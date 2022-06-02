Cooler temps arrive with more wind tomorrow before rain returns for the weekend

Temps were warmer today than the past few, but that came with quite a bit of wind. Highs were a degree or two above average with most places in the Chippewa Valley warming to the mid to upper 70s. Today's average high for Eau Claire is 75.
The wind was out of the west or southwest for most of today, and gusts were generally between 25 and 35 mph. However, late afternoon gusts really got going in a few spots thanks to the showers passing overhead. While some rain reached the ground, most evaporated into the dry air before getting to the ground. That evaporating air is cooler than surrounding temps and falls out of the clouds before spreading out once it hits the ground.
That created a gust of 55mph at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport around 3pm, which is just 3mph below the threshold for a severe thunderstorm warning and there wasn't even any thunder in the cell! At first, I thought it was a practicing Blue Angel jet flying low over the airport's weather station, but I was able to confirm with Emergency Management who were at the airport today that the planes weren't practicing at that time and there really was a strong gust. Other people commented on my Facebook post about it, further confirming it went through generally the north side of Eau Claire.
Those showers are along a weak cold front that will continue southeast tonight. Cooler temperatures are expected to filter in for the next couple days. Expect lows in the 40s the next few nights, and tomorrow's high will only reach the upper 60s despite almost constant sunshine!
Unfortunately, more wind is expected out of the northwest that will carry in some of that cooler air. It will be gusting near 30 mph most of tomorrow after lighter wind tonight.
Rain returns along a warm front Saturday, and there is still some question whether it misses the Chippewa Valley to the south, just clips us, or brings all-day rain. So, the forecast has the rain in the "chance" category. Sunday has a better chance at staying dry, but a few showers are still possible from time to time.
Highs on Sunday return to about 70 degrees and temps won't change much next week, though dry conditions will likely continue after this weekend's rounds of rain with just a slight chance on Wednesday.