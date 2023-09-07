Cooler temps will continue with only a few small rain chances over the next week

Clouds kept the Chippewa Valley cool today with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Eau Claire only warmed to 66, which was the coolest temperature in 111 days when the high was just 62° on May 19.
Since then, The warmest Eau Claire has been this summer has been 68°, which we hit several times.
This has been an above average summer, with fewer than average days with highs in the 60s and 70s since May and higher than average number of days with highs in the 90s and of course, 100s since Eau Claire actually hit that mark Sunday for the first time in over 12 years.
It's important to note that the average days include through the end of September, so we'll likely get more 60s and 70s yet to get closer to average. However, there are only 23 days left in the month and we are 26 days below average in those categories combined. Clouds are showing signs of thinning, but there will likely still be a few of them still around even after midnight.
Clouds should completely clear tomorrow, and sunshine will warm us from tomorrow morning's lows in the 40s up to the mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon.
Our next chance for rain arrives with a weak cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday's highs ahead of the front will push close to 80 before a line of showers will begin to break apart as they move through Western Wisconsin.
Best chances for rain will be both west of US-53 and north of WI-29.
Expect just isolated to scattered showers Saturday night with lingering isolated to maybe scattered but lighter showers on and off through Sunday. Overall, widespread meaningful rain totals are not expected, though there are a couple other slight chances in the 7-day forecast.
Other than that, fall-like temperatures will continue.