Cooler than average temps and more chances for rain follow this past weekend's snow storm

First, can we just take a step back and reminisce on last week's warmth? We had summer like weather with highs breaking records last Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90!
All week was at least 10 degrees above average and most of the highs were 20 to 40 degrees above average! Temps cooled down in a hurry yesterday as rain fell and turned to snow.
It snowed hard in Eau Claire, and probably 4 to 8 inches fell from the sky. I was grilling yesterday evening and it was snowing hard around 6pm. Snow added up to about an inch on my driveway then melted completely as snow rates decreased.
Only 2 inches could be measurable in the city of Eau Claire, but there were reports just outside of the city of 3 to 6 inches, and areas just east got more.
A lot more.
Brackett and Fall Creek had 9 and 7 inches according to our Weather Trackers Denise and June, respectively. Just east of there got the motherlode. Over two feet likely fell in a very thin swath centered on the Clark county line with Chippewa and Eau Claire counties along with spots in western Jackson County.
There aren't many people living in the hardest hit areas, but we do have a couple reports. The highest comes from rural western Clark County near Rock Dam Lake. Jerry sent me a picture with a yard stick 29" deep in the snow. Further north and south, Stanley picked up 23" according to Chelsea and a report passed on by the NWS had 22" from Northfield in rural NW Jackson County.
East of this heaviest area still picked up over a foot through most of Clark and Jackson counties. This quickly dropped to just a couple inches for areas west of US 53.
Temperatures were coldest this afternoon where the snow was heaviest and temps managed to warm into the 40s as far east as Menomonie and Durand.
It will be a cold night after the clouds clear this evening especially where snow completely covers the grass. In Eau Claire, expect lows in the low to mid 20s, but teens are likely further east where that heavy snow fell.
A few flurries lingered in Clark and Taylor counties this afternoon, but the sky was quickly clearing from west to east and will be completely clear tonight. Some fog is possible especially over the fresh snow on the ground.
Tomorrow will be sunny, and should manage to warm to about 50. That will allow a lot of snow to melt, but it may take a couple days where 1 to 2 feet fell.
Lows will remain fairly close to freezing if not below all week, and that could lead to some wintry mix at times Wednesday and Thursday, though both those rounds should fall as mostly rain and during the day, but not all day rain.
Another weak round of wintry mix or snow is possible Friday into Saturday, but precipitation looks pretty light at this point. Temps will get closer to average by the start of next week.