Cooler weather in the forecast with a short warm-up to follow

Yesterday's and today's rain showers have ended and have totaled up to just about 3/4". The Chippewa Valley is still windy, but now we are dry, and our temperatures are on a downswing.
This morning's winds were very strong at 15-20 mph and gusts 30+ mph. Tonight, and tomorrow, we will still see strong winds at 5-15 mph coming from the north.
Due to the winds facing the north, our temperatures will cool down to slightly below average. Tomorrow, our temps will only top out in the mid 20s, with a low of 3° on Friday morning.
Warmer temps will quickly follow though, as Friday will warm up to the 30s and by the weekend, we will end up being in the upper 30s.
Monday and the week ahead, however, will move back towards consistent average temperatures, with no warm-up in sight. Along with more seasonable temperatures, we will also see more chances of snow accumulation.