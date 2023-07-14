Coverage of showers and t-storms highest today as we kick off the weekend; air quality concerns also return as well

The coverage of showers and t-storms has been hit and miss quite a bit over the last few weeks, and that has not changed over the last few days. The coverage will be at its highest as we start the weekend.
Before we get into that, the latest update on the drought monitor was released Thursday. We did see some improvement in portions of Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties however it did worsen in Barron and Polk counties. Overall, 90% of the state is in at least the moderate drought category and 44% is in at least the severe drought category.
If you break down each category, 47% of the state is in a moderate drought and 33% in a severe drought. 10% of the state (in southern Wisconsin) is in an extreme drought. The extreme drought category is one notch below the worst category the drought can get (exceptional is the worst).
Your Friday forecast will feature a clear to mostly clear sky to begin the day but will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with a chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening hours (timing of 2-10 PM). The coverage of rain is roughly four out of ten, and it won't rain the entire time either. The SPC doesn't have a risk for severe weather for us as of the early Friday morning update, but I can't totally rule out a t-storm or two turning strong to severe. Highs top out in the 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s. Lows tonight fall back into the mid 50s to low 60s.
The weekend overall is looking pretty decent with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We'll see a few isolated showers and t-storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours, but the coverage will be lower than what we'll see Friday. Highs Saturday top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s but will fall into the 70s to low 80s Sunday.
The other story we'll need to talk about is the return of the hazy and smoky skies, leading to poorer air quality once again. No Air Quality Alerts have been issued as of 6 AM Friday for the Chippewa Valley but all of Minnesota is under one from 8 AM Friday to 3 PM Saturday. I would suspect an Air Quality Alert could be issued for the Chippewa Valley and we'll provide updates when they become available. This is due to the pollutants in wildfire smoke from fires ongoing in Alberta and British Columbia and the Air Quality Index will likely reach the orange category during this time.
Heading into next week, we begin the week pleasant and dry with a mostly clear sky. By the middle of the week, we see temperatures rise back towards average and along with that, we'll see an increase in dew points and a few showers and t-storms around as well.