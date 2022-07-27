Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V: It's a copy/paste for your Wednesday forecast

There's very little change to the forecast the next few days as we get stuck with wave after wave of cooler, Canadian air.
Wednesday will be a copy/paste from Tuesday. High temps will climb towards 80 with plenty of sunshine. We'll clouds slowly clear in the early morning before a weak wave moves in for the early afternoon.
We'll see a stiff northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. This wave will also prompt a few spotty showers. New rainfall amounts will be less than 0.1''.
You can copy and paste that forecast to Thursday, too. You'll just have to adjust the high temperature about 7 degrees or so. We'll head towards the low 70s at best.
Northwest winds will remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph. Humidity will completely wash out. We'll just see that cold air try to kick up another isolated shower or two. Again, rainfall will be minimal.
By Friday, the 80s return. We'll see the heat return for the weekend as humidity filters in.