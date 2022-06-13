Dangerous heat and humidity: a Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday

Eau Claire has not had a temperature of 98 or above since 2012. That may change on Tuesday, as our forecast high for Eau Claire is 98. Temperature forecasts this high are very tough because it's fairly common for the Chippewa Valley to warm into the 90s.
Eau Claire averages nine days each summer with highs at or above 90. However, each additional degree hotter takes more and more energy.
In addition, dew points will continue to rise. They were already climbing through the 60s today, which is where we really begin to feel humidity. With high dewpoints and temperatures, the heat index is expected to climb into the low 100s by tomorrow afternoon.
It's fairly rare for Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley to reach a heat index of 100 or higher, but with high dewpoints and clear skies, it is possible. Nonetheless, even if it doesn't get as warm as possible, it'll still feel like the mid to upper 90s for most off the day and possibly near or above 100.
Therefore, a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Western Wisconsin from 11am to 8pm Wednesday. The Twin Cities greater metropolitan area is in an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday afternoon.
Having it feel this hot with the heat index means that you need to be prepared for the worst. Heat is still the number one weather related killer across the United States. Make sure that you constantly hydrate throughout the day. Try and stay away from sugary drinks which can cause dehydration and instead, drink plenty of water.
Make sure that you are staying cool. If you are working or outside, take a break more often and recharge by being in the shade or in a air conditioned building. Doing these can keep you cool and safe from any heat related illnesses or injuries. Even one hour inside an air conditioned building can recharge your body to better handle the continuing heat. The worst effects can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and that's usually a result of continued exposure to heat and humidity without breaks. It's amazing what just an hour break in air conditioning can do. If you can't get to a public place with A/C, try taking a cool shower or bath.
After the dangerous temperatures pass, Wednesday is looking to bring in rain and storms. These will start with scattered showers in the morning. In the afternoon, additional storms will develop with some being strong.
Most of Western Wisconsin is at a level two risk for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. The strong storms look to be gone by the evening with partly cloudy skies.
The rest of the week will cool down, but will still feel like summer being in the mid to low 80s and having partly cloudy skies.