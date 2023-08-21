Dangerous heat set to move in Tuesday through Thursday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat set to move in Tuesday through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerous heat set to move in Tuesday through Thursday

It's been rather humid to steamy over the last few days across the Chippewa Valley and that will continue throughout the week, and we'll be adding in temperatures in the 90s as well, leading to dangerous heat levels. 

Before we get to the latest on the heat, your Monday will feature mainly overcast skies and a slight chance of isolated showers and t-storms. A cluster of showers and t-storms will move southeast across our north and northeastern hometowns after 10 PM, lasting through about mid-morning Tuesday.

Futurecast GRAF.png
SPC Day 1 Outlook.png

A marginal risk for strong to severe t-storms is in place northeast of a line from north of Abbotsford to Chetek to Luck. Hail will be the main threat. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. 

Severe Weather Today - Triple Panel.png

HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in place for the entire area with the worst of the heat expected on Wednesday. Shown below is a breakdown of the alerts, since they begin and expire at different times for different locations.

Watches Warnings.png
  • Tuesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Clark and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warnings for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties. These will begin at 11 AM. 
  • Wednesday: Heat Advisory for Barron and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warnings for everyone else. These will go through mid-evening
  • Thursday: Heat Advisory for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties; Excessive Heat Watch for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These will expire at 7 PM.
  • All of the heat and humidity is thanks to a warm front moving through at the surface and a very strong upper-level high moving in across the central states. 
Heat Index Forecast - 5 Day EURO.png
Meteogram Hourly Planner Dew Points EURO 7 Days.png

For Tuesday, highs top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points rising into the mid to upper 70s, which means the heat index could be as high as 100-110. On Wednesday, highs soar well into the 90s with some spots along the Mississippi River possibly approaching 100. Dew points will once again be in the 70s, which means the heat index could be as high as 105-115. We don't get much relief overnight either with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

If you are going to be outdoors for ANY length of time, please make sure you are using extreme caution. Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and find an air conditioned environment. Also, make sure your friends, neighbors and pets have a cool place as well and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. 

The good news is that the heat bubble will begin to break down by the end of the week, and even though we'll stay mostly dry, we see temperatures fall back into the 80s Friday and 70s for the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Send weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you