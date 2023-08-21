Dangerous heat set to move in Tuesday through Thursday

It's been rather humid to steamy over the last few days across the Chippewa Valley and that will continue throughout the week, and we'll be adding in temperatures in the 90s as well, leading to dangerous heat levels.
Before we get to the latest on the heat, your Monday will feature mainly overcast skies and a slight chance of isolated showers and t-storms. A cluster of showers and t-storms will move southeast across our north and northeastern hometowns after 10 PM, lasting through about mid-morning Tuesday.
A marginal risk for strong to severe t-storms is in place northeast of a line from north of Abbotsford to Chetek to Luck. Hail will be the main threat. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 60s.
HEAT ADVISORIES AND EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in place for the entire area with the worst of the heat expected on Wednesday. Shown below is a breakdown of the alerts, since they begin and expire at different times for different locations.
- Tuesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Clark and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warnings for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties. These will begin at 11 AM.
- Wednesday: Heat Advisory for Barron and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warnings for everyone else. These will go through mid-evening
- Thursday: Heat Advisory for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties; Excessive Heat Watch for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These will expire at 7 PM.
- All of the heat and humidity is thanks to a warm front moving through at the surface and a very strong upper-level high moving in across the central states.
For Tuesday, highs top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points rising into the mid to upper 70s, which means the heat index could be as high as 100-110. On Wednesday, highs soar well into the 90s with some spots along the Mississippi River possibly approaching 100. Dew points will once again be in the 70s, which means the heat index could be as high as 105-115. We don't get much relief overnight either with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
If you are going to be outdoors for ANY length of time, please make sure you are using extreme caution. Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and find an air conditioned environment. Also, make sure your friends, neighbors and pets have a cool place as well and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The good news is that the heat bubble will begin to break down by the end of the week, and even though we'll stay mostly dry, we see temperatures fall back into the 80s Friday and 70s for the weekend.