Dangerous temps lead us to the summer solstice; scattered storms in the mix

An absolute scorcher is on the way Monday to kickstart your work week. We'll see some sticky weather the first few days of the week that might lead to an isolated storm or two.
A heat advisory is in place across the Chippewa Valley from 1 PM Monday till 1 AM Tuesday.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. High temps and dewpoints will put heat indices over 100+ degrees. This is dangerous and can lead to heat stroke, so stay hydrated and take regular breaks from the outdoors.
It will be breezy through the afternoon with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Monday will be sunny with clouds rolling through into the evening. As a cold front moves through northwest Wisconsin overnight, scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Most activity will be between 3 am and 10 am.
Tuesday will be toasty again with highs near 90. Muggy dew points stay in the upper 60s, but heat indices will stay in the mid 90s, so there is no heat advisory for Tuesday.
By Wednesday, temps will drop back down to the low 80s. Dew points will drop back into the 50s which will feel much more refreshing.
Thursday humidity returns with a few chances for scattered thunderstorms which will keep the temps from the 90s. Friday looks wet early, then temperatures get stuck in the mid 80s.
The rest of the weekend will have temperatures dropping down into the high 70s with partly cloudy skies, making for a cooler, but more comfortable weekend.