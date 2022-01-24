Dangerously cold temps and wind chills through Wednesday morning

It was not a warm day in Western Wisconsin today, but at least temperatures were above zero. That does not look likely tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9pm tonight through 10am on Wednesday.
Wind chills will likely remain colder than -15 even at the warmest part of tomorrow morning. Tonight's lows will be between -10 and -20 with wind chills -20 to -35.
While wind chills won't rise even close to zero tomorrow, the temps may barely get there, but there's a chance that highs remain in the negatives despite the sunshine especially north of Eau Claire.
Tomorrow night looks to have even colder temps with expected lows between -15 and -25 with typically cold spots pushing -30 or colder. Wind chills won't be as much of a factor, but any small breeze will push wind chills to the -30 to -40 range.
When temps get this cold, it's important to make sure your car is prepared. The easiest thing you can do is make sure there's always at least a half tank of fuel. This will allow you to run the engine for heat if you get stranded or slide into a ditch.
Of course, you can only run the engine if your car starts. Not only does a car battery only produce half it's normal power at best when temps fall below zero, but engine fluid is thicker and it takes more power than normal for the starter motor to turn the engine over. If a battery is near the end of its life, it's most likely to not start when it's very cold.
The other thing to check is tire pressure. Even perfectly sealed tires will lose one to two psi for every 10-degree temperature dropped. That means a tire that was filled to 35 psi in summer when it was 80 degrees could lose 10 to 20 psi when the temp drops to -20 and only have 15 to 25 psi of pressure.
Temps will warm to around 10 Wednesday and likely continue to warm Wednesday night as a warm front moves through. There's a chance for scattered snow showers Thursday before temps drop again, but it doesn't look to get as cold. Still, subzero lows are likely Thursday and Friday nights before slightly warmer air returns this weekend.