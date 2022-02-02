 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Dangerously cold wind chills to start February

  • Updated
Regardless of what the groundhog says, the next few days will be bitterly cold. Highs on Wednesday struggled to reach 10°.

Wind Chill Advisories have already been issued and will be in effect from midnight - 9 a.m. on Thursday. All surrounding counties in Western Wisconsin have Wind Chill Advisories issued. You can expect wind chills as cold as -25 to -30° and frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes through the advisory time.

Thursday will be a beautiful day from the looks, but the cold air will feel miserable with highs capping out in the single digits.

We won't quite get an early spring, but we will be getting a few brief warmups in the forecast with some days in the 30s.

Our next slight chance for snow comes early Friday but brings little accumulation with it. So far, this system will bring us about a trace to 1" of snow.

A few more small flurries will be possible throughout the weekend as highs approach 30 on Saturday.

The weekend will end with more flurries on Sunday and highs in the upper teens. Monday will see light snow before a warmup arrives midweek.

