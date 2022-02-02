Dangerously cold wind chills to start February

Regardless of what the groundhog says, the next few days will be bitterly cold. Highs on Wednesday struggled to reach 10°.
Wind Chill Advisories have already been issued and will be in effect from midnight - 9 a.m. on Thursday. All surrounding counties in Western Wisconsin have Wind Chill Advisories issued. You can expect wind chills as cold as -25 to -30° and frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes through the advisory time.
Thursday will be a beautiful day from the looks, but the cold air will feel miserable with highs capping out in the single digits.
We won't quite get an early spring, but we will be getting a few brief warmups in the forecast with some days in the 30s.
Our next slight chance for snow comes early Friday but brings little accumulation with it. So far, this system will bring us about a trace to 1" of snow.
A few more small flurries will be possible throughout the weekend as highs approach 30 on Saturday.
The weekend will end with more flurries on Sunday and highs in the upper teens. Monday will see light snow before a warmup arrives midweek.