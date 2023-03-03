Daylight continuing to increase, though chances for rain and/or snow return this weekend

The spring equinox, commonly known as the first day of spring, is approaching. Eau Claire will actually get 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight on the March 20 equinox, mainly because we define sunrise as when we can see top of sun on the east horizon and sunset isn't until top of sun disappears on west horizon. There is exactly 12 hours between when the middle of the sun hits the horizon.
Friday had just 44 minutes below the 12 hours of daylight mark, and daylight is increasing at just over 3 minutes gained each day. Sunset tonight was 5:56pm in Eau Claire, and will be at 6pm on Monday. We'll wait less than a week until our first 7pm sunset the following Sunday evening, but that's because clocks will "spring forward" as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Highs Friday pushed close to the 40 degree across Western Wisconsin. While the sky was mostly cloudy today, the clouds were thin enough to see sun through them at times, so it felt even nicer at times.
It will remain cloudy for most of the day Saturday, meaning even a few peeks of sunshine isn't likely for most. A few flurries cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, though impacts are not expected as highs will again be above freezing in the mid to upper 30s, possibly with a few places south of US-10 pushing 40 again.
Expect similar conditions Sunday, though the chance for late afternoon or evening flurries/light snow is more likely. With highs near 40, there will be at least a chance for rain to mix in. The best chances for precipitation will be Sunday night through Monday, with snow most likely overnight even though temps will be above freezing most of the night with lows expected to bottom out briefly near or slightly below freezing.
Still, some slushy accumulation is possible. Precip on Monday will likely be a wet snow with rain mixing in as temps warm to the upper 30s once again. Temperatures will fall after that system ends next week, with below average temps expected by late next week.