Daylight saving snow chance pulling us towards warmer temps

Saturday made for a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine, but temps were frigid to start at -3°.
Our snow chance will enter Western Wisconsin on Saturday night between 9 & 10p.m. The Chippewa Valley won't get much from this, but higher totals for Rusk and Taylor Counties will be more likely.
Snow will mainly be northeast of Eau Claire, but all of us in Western Wisconsin could see a quick dusting. About 0-T of snow for areas south of Eau Claire. A trace to 1" of snow for Eau Claire with 1-3" possible where more snow will fall in Rusk and Taylor Counties.
We will slowly see temperatures rise overnight Saturday until we will see the 40s once again for Sunday's high. Of course, we will get a slight snow chance before our temperatures return a spring feel to Western Wisconsin.
Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2a.m. so don't forget to spring your clocks forward an hour! Even though we will lose an hour of sleep, we will have more daylight.
A few flakes around lunchtime on Sunday can't be ruled out, but won't bring any accumulation. Another snow chance arrives late Sunday night that will bring more snow north of Eau Claire. A trace to 2" is possible for Eau Claire with this system and higher totals near 1-3" in Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s with a snow chance lasting into the evening. After Monday's snow chance you can expect Spring to make a full return with temps in the upper 40s for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky.
Wednesday will be even warmer with temps in the mid to upper 50s. We could even see 60° if we trend warmer. St. Patrick's Day will cool down, but still be warm in the mid 40s with seasonable air sticking around into next weekend.