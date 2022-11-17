Deer camp is going to be cold, but with some fresh tracking snow

We've taken another step towards deep winter. A fresh layer of snow followed by the coldest temps of the season enter the forecast by this weekend.
Thursday will be cloudy and cold. Temps will sit in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Winds will come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered snow showers are most likely in the morning. We'll see another round of brief, light to moderate snow fall around the evening commute as a cold front passes.
We're looking at another trace to 1'' of snow. Some pockets may go higher than 1'' but not by much. Either way, it's a good fresh layer of white for hunters this weekend.
We'll see another round of flurries as we head into Saturday morning. New snowfall amounts then will be a trace to a few tenths of an inch.
Temperatures fall even further though as we head into the weekend. By Friday morning, lows drop into the teens and wind chills will be down near 0.
We'll keep temps and wind chills in that range through Saturday, and by Sunday morning, air temps will be in the single digits with wind chill down near -10.