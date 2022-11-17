Deer hunting forecast: opening day looks cold with perhaps some light snow or flurries in the morning

Yup... It's gettin' to be dat time o' year, eh? Eh!
While Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season officially opens on Saturday, many hunters are preparing to head out today or tomorrow already. While waiting patiently for dat turdy pointer, it looks to be a chilly day out in the woods all across the state, but especially in Western Wisconsin.
Expect temperatures to be at their warmest in the morning in the upper teens with some flurries or light snow possible. Temps will fall to the mid teens by late afternoon, and wind chills will likely be in the single digits all day long. Hunters: good luck, stay safe, and stay warm!
Temperatures this evening are in the teens and 20s, but it feels like the low to mid teens with some spots already feeling like the single digits. Light snow showers continue near and southeast of I-94, and will slowly wane overnight to just flurries that could linger into tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be generally cloudy but cold. Each of the next two days looks like temps will be warmest in the morning, but generally staying in the teens. At times, wind chills could dip below zero but will mainly be in the positive single digits due to the breeze of 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest or west.
Another round of snow is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning with possibly some more flurries lingering through Saturday. With partial clearing expected Saturday night, Sunday morning's low temperature looks to dip into the single digits before warming up to the 20s in the afternoon with the aid of some sunshine.
Warmer weather moves in next week with highs returning to the low to mid 30s, though that will still be a bit below average. More snow chances are possible around Thanksgiving, though that twurkey, erm turkey on our 7 day graphic seems pretty confident since Thanksgiving is still a full week away.