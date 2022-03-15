 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due
to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Dense fog fades then we jump towards the 50s and 60s!

Days since last....png

Morning Travel Alert: Dense Fog Advisory thru 10 am

fog.png

Travel may be difficult this morning with dense fog in the area. Visibility will be below 1/4 of a mile until we can get the sun to come up and start warming temps. Expect delays for your morning commute.

First Temp Threshold Average Dates.png

The rest of your Tuesday will be outstanding. Temperatures will climb towards 50 degrees! We average our first 50 by March 5th, so if we make it, we'll be 10 days late. 

State - Forecast Highs Today.png

The last time we had 50 degrees was back on December 16th when we set a daily record at 53 degrees! Now, 89 days later we'll try to break 50 again.

Overnight, lows will drop down towards the mid 30s. Average lows this time of the year are around 21 degrees for Eau Claire.

State - Forecast Highs Tomorrow.png

Wednesday will be even warmer as a warm front move through. Temperatures will climb towards 60 degrees! That's a temp we haven't felt since early November. 

The cold front will move in late Wednesday and bring a slight chance for some light drizzle. 

St. Patrick's Day will be cooler but still above average in the upper 40s with more clouds. Rain will be likely in the southern portion of the state. We may get clipped with rain from this system Friday and Saturday morning, but it will be very minimal.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

