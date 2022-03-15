Dense fog fades then we jump towards the 50s and 60s!

Morning Travel Alert: Dense Fog Advisory thru 10 am
Travel may be difficult this morning with dense fog in the area. Visibility will be below 1/4 of a mile until we can get the sun to come up and start warming temps. Expect delays for your morning commute.
The rest of your Tuesday will be outstanding. Temperatures will climb towards 50 degrees! We average our first 50 by March 5th, so if we make it, we'll be 10 days late.
The last time we had 50 degrees was back on December 16th when we set a daily record at 53 degrees! Now, 89 days later we'll try to break 50 again.
Overnight, lows will drop down towards the mid 30s. Average lows this time of the year are around 21 degrees for Eau Claire.
Wednesday will be even warmer as a warm front move through. Temperatures will climb towards 60 degrees! That's a temp we haven't felt since early November.
The cold front will move in late Wednesday and bring a slight chance for some light drizzle.
St. Patrick's Day will be cooler but still above average in the upper 40s with more clouds. Rain will be likely in the southern portion of the state. We may get clipped with rain from this system Friday and Saturday morning, but it will be very minimal.