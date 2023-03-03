Despite cloudier conditions, the weekend overall is looking good

We had an overall nice day on our Thursday with temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s and a decent amount of sunshine.
The forecast for our Friday is looking quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and the winds remaining light out of the southeast. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, which is a couple degrees above seasonal averages.
We'll have a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky for tonight with a light westerly wind and lows in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday will see overcast skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s with a light westerly wind. Some models continue to indicate a few isolated rain or snow showers during the afternoon, and while not all of them agree on this idea, we'll mention a chance for the afternoon hours.
The focus then turns to Sunday as we watch the next area of low pressure tracking from the central U.S. towards Iowa and southern Wisconsin. Typically, this would favor a setup for decent snowfall in our area, however, there will be a decent amount of warmer air present, so the precipitation would be in the form of rain and snow. The precipitation will move in during the afternoon Sunday and continue periodically through Monday evening. While the finer details are still up in the air, it seems plausible there will be some snow accumulation with it and some travel impacts with it as a result. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team over the next few days for updates on this system.
Once that moves out, we'll see quieter weather returning with temperatures falling below average by the middle to end of next week. Longer term outlooks continue to favor below average temperatures through the middle of the month.