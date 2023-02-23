Despite ending up on lower end of our forecast, this has been Eau Claire's 15th largest snow storm (3 days or fewer)

Quite a bit of snow added up across Western Wisconsin over the past few days as a long-duration snow storm moved through. Weather Tracker Alex in Eagle Point measured 16" for the 3-day storm total (since Tuesday) and has measured 22" since Monday.
Other totals fell within the lower end of our forecast right above the one foot mark, though there were a few spots that didn't quite measure up. There weren't any 20" reports in Western Wisconsin, as the snow storm thankfully didn't produce the higher end of the forecast, though there were a few reports of 20" in the Apple Valley, MN area southeast of the Twin Cities, so those ridiculous reports weren't that far away.
Despite being on the lower end of our 3-day snow forecast, this storm was still historic. Eau Claire's 12.4" since Tuesday ranks 15th on the 3-day (or fewer) list of largest snow storms. It was only the 18th time since more detailed snow reports are available since 1949.
Eau Claire picked up 13.3" since Monday, making this week the 23rd snowiest month of February. There hasn't been any other snow this month so far, but there is another chance or two in the next week before March begins.
Until then, temps will get colder. Temps are already falling through the teens and even into the single digits in spots early this evening, and temps will likely fall below zero by tomorrow morning. Wind chills could drop to as cold as -20 early tomorrow morning.
The colder air comes with lighter wind, though still enough for wind chills. The sky will slowly clear through the night and tomorrow begins sunny. Clouds will then increase throughout the day as another chance for snow approaches tomorrow evening.
The best chance for snow will be between 6pm and midnight, though a few flurries could linger Saturday morning.
Temps will warm closer to average after that snow for the weekend. Warmer weather early next week means that Sunday night through Monday night's precipitation chance will likely bring a mix of rain, snow, and possibly sleet and freezing rain.