Despite recent rain, year-to-date rain deficit continues to grow

Just over 1/2" rain fell in Eau Claire yesterday with totals across Western Wisconsin ranging from 1/10" up to 1". Both the official weather station at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on the north side of the city and our studio's rain gauge on the far south side measured exactly 0.56" rain.
That is the most rain Eau Claire has picked up in a single calendar day in over one month. Since that day when the airport measured 0.88" on September 24, there was only one day that even picked up over 1/4" up until yesterday.
While an average October has over 2" rain-to-date by the 25th of the month, this year has just over 3/4". The deficit has grown since the start of meteorological fall on September 1, and the deficit was already the largest of the year-to-date at the start of October, which has only worsened as the month has progressed.
Eau Claire actually had a surplus of precipitation at the end of spring of over 2.5" above average by the end of May, but since then there has been very little rain. August was the only month with a monthly surplus since the beginning of summer, and even that has been negated and more this fall.
Temperatures are a lot cooler today than they were yesterday. Before the cold front came through, temps were in the low 70s. Today, highs were in the mid 40s. Today's average high is 53 for Eau Claire. The weather pattern will once again dry out, so expect the precipitation deficit to continue to grow.
The sky will begin to clear tonight as yesterday's cold front continues to move out of the state to the east and high pressure builds to our west. Expect lows just a degree or two below average at the freezing mark tonight, then warming to just near 50 tomorrow.
Warmer weather slowly arrives Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be above average once again for the weekend, which also looks to remain dry with highs near or above 60. Halloween Monday also looks nice and dry, with warmer weather continuing into the first day of November and will last until our next cold front arrives sometime mid to late next week.