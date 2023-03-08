Details for Thursday night's snow storm becoming clearer with heaviest snow staying south of US-10

Temperatures once again climbed above 40 degrees in the Chippewa Valley this afternoon, and snow continued to melt. Highs were in the mid 40s from Winona towards Black River Falls and south.
There actually was a lot of radar activity this afternoon and evening, but dry air in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere evaporated most of the rain and snow that showed up on radar.
A few flurries or brief snow showers remain possible this evening before moving out to the north overnight.
A few flurries are possible again tomorrow morning, but don't expect widespread snow until at least early afternoon but more likely not until after 3pm for areas near the Mississippi River and moving up to about I-94 around 4pm.
Snow will be most widespread 6pm through midnight before getting lighter and scattering out between midnight and 6am Friday. A few light snow showers could continue through about noon with just isolated flurries lingering through Friday afternoon.
Most of the accumulating snow will fall Thursday evening/overnight, and the highest totals will be generally south of US-10. However, higher snow totals will climb north of highway 10 near and west of Durand and it'll be south of highway 10 east of Mondovi. The highest totals south will be between 4" and 8".
Expect 2" to 5" for Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley along with places further northwest including Menomonie, New Richmond, and Chetek and places east and southeast of Eau Claire including Osseo, Owen, and Neillsville. Northeast of a line generally through Rice Lake and Medford, just 1" to 4" is expected.
So, this won't be a major winter storm, but could definitely cause travel issues locally with the dangerous travel conditions expected south of highway 10 in areas under the Winter Storm Warning.
At least this will be good snowball snow, as it should be a fairly standard snow consistency and maybe even just a bit wetter than average. Temps will top out in the mid 30s midday tomorrow before falling closer to the freezing mark shortly after the snow begins.
Lows Friday morning will be down in the mid 20s, so the snow might start out wet and heavy before transitioning towards more standard snow consistency before it ends on Friday. Just light snow showers will linger on Friday before it comes to an end. Highs will remain in the mid 30s through the weekend with lows in the 20s, and another round of accumulating snow becomes likely Saturday evening and overnight.