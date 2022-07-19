Dew points to drop but remain humid after this evening's cold front/storm chances

Heat and humidity continued today. Highs topped out near 90 near and west of Eau Claire and were in the low to mid 80s to the east. Temps were slightly cooler today compared to yesterday as there was a bit more cloud cover and even a few weak showers midday.
Dew points remained in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day, making it feel very humid for yet another day. A cold front will move through this evening and bring at least a little relief from the heat and humidity.
Ahead of this front, a few showers and storms could form. Best chances are further north and east where mid-atmosphere temps aren't as warm. This warm mid-level air resists the rising motion necessary to create strong storms.
Any storm that can rise through this warm air, called a cap, could become strong to severe this evening. If storms do form in the Chippewa Valley, they will be most likely between the times of 6pm and 9pm moving through from west to east. If storms form and become strong, they will be isolated with hail and straight-line wind being the main threats.
Temps will drop only a few degrees after this cold front passes tonight. Tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs near average in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will also only drop a bit from the mid/upper 60s today to the low 60s tomorrow.
Still, slight chances for isolated showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder continue through much of the morning and could linger into the afternoon.
Temps warm quickly though, as highs Thursday and Friday will return to the upper 80s with dew points holding in the low to mid 60s.
Both humidity and rain/storm chances increase Friday night with the best chance for scattered showers and storms some time during the day on Saturday. Humidity will be highest on Saturday with dew points once again near 70 before another cold front moves through Saturday. A few showers may linger on Sunday before more comfortably air settles in for at least a couple days.