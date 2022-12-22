DO NOT TRAVEL: Blizzard warnings in place for Friday

THE BLIZZARD
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin starting at 6 am Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 am Saturday, December 24th.
DO NOT TRAVEL!
Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.
Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.
THE WINTER STORM
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday, December 22nd until 6 am Friday, December 23rd for all of western Wisconsin
This WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Barron, Polk and Rusk County until 6 am Saturday, December 24th.
Blowing and drifting snow plus wind gusts up to 40 mph will lower visibility and make travel very difficult. Travel is not advised
You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.
THE WIND CHILLS
Wind chills will be from -30º to -40º which means frostbite can set in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin.
RELIEF?
Saturday morning we'll finally see winds slowly die down. This is when we'll see travel conditions improve, but road crews will still need most of the day to clear everything.
Temperatures will not be warm as wind chills will still be from -20º to -40º. The only bright point is we will see some sunshine Saturday.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps near 5º. Wind chills will still be -10º to -25º.
There is another weak little wave that will bring a quick dose of snow that could impact the Monday morning commute into next week.
The last week of 2022 will warm up though, and temps will get back above average by next Wednesday.