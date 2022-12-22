DO NOT TRAVEL: Blizzard warnings in place for Friday

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions
of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air
with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region.
This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with
wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of
western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

DO NOT TRAVEL: Blizzard warnings in place for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
storm 2.png
WatchWarn County Name 2.png

THE BLIZZARD

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin starting at 6 am Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 am Saturday, December 24th.

DO NOT TRAVEL!

Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.

Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.

DMA - Futurecast Wind Gusts - RPM 4km.png

THE WINTER STORM

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday, December 22nd until 6 am Friday, December 23rd for all of western Wisconsin

This WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Barron, Polk and Rusk County until 6 am Saturday, December 24th.

Blowing and drifting snow plus wind gusts up to 40 mph will lower visibility and make travel very difficult. Travel is not advised

You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.

THE WIND CHILLS

Wind chills will be from -30º to -40º which means frostbite can set in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin.

DMA - Futurecast Temp and Feels Like - RPM 4km.png

RELIEF? 

Saturday morning we'll finally see winds slowly die down. This is when we'll see travel conditions improve, but road crews will still need most of the day to clear everything. 

Temperatures will not be warm as wind chills will still be from -20º to -40º. The only bright point is we will see some sunshine Saturday.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps near 5º. Wind chills will still be -10º to -25º.

There is another weak little wave that will bring a quick dose of snow that could impact the Monday morning commute into next week.

The last week of 2022 will warm up though, and temps will get back above average by next Wednesday. 

