Don't forget sunscreen on this perfect summer day! Steamy weather brings storms this weekend

It's a perfect summer forecast. Loads of sun, no wind, no humidity and no rain.
We only get this perfection for a day though. Then, the humidity makes things sticky again Friday.
Thursday will be sunny and bright with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will stay in the mid 50s to near 60, so it won't be too humid.
Winds will be light as high-pressure floats across the upper Midwest. We'll see those increase though heading into Friday as a warm front moves in.
Don't forget the sunscreen! The UV-Index is at an 8, meaning only 15 to 20 minutes until you burn on unprotected skin.
Overnight lows drop into the 60s and it will be clear and calm.
Friday will be steamy. Dew points climb into the 60s so it will feel muggy. Temperatures will climb towards 90 and it will feel like 92 to 95.
Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph so it will be breezy.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky again as high pressure exits the area. A few passing clouds will develop in the afternoon.
Saturday will be just as steamy. Highs near 90. Dew points back in the 70s, which is oppressive.
That's also the next chance for showers and storms. There's already a level 1 risk for isolated severe weather Saturday. Keep an eye on this forecast as it will likely change.