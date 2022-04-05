Dreary days ahead: Remember to turn on headlights when driving in rain or snow

Today's Severe Weather Awareness Week topic is on the dangers of flooding. The biggest danger is on the road as most flooding related deaths occur in or around cars. It only takes between 12 and 24 inches of moving water to carry way even large trucks and semis, bringing them into deeper water.
Flood water is also dirty, and that diminishes visibility of the road beneath. Combine that fact with the fact that floods are known to completely wash away roads, and it becomes clear that you can't even be sure the road still exists if you can't see it. For safety sake: turn around, don't drown.
Homes in flood-prone areas should have a plan and a safety kit available for quick evacuation, if needed. Know where you will go to seek safety and let others know of your plan and intended routes before floods even threaten.
2020 is the most recent year that we have weather related fatality reports for, and topping the list is tornadoes. Twister fatalities were above average that year, but you can clearly see the power of water with rip currents and floods rounding our the top three deadliest types of weather in 2020.
Historically, Heat related deaths is the clear number 1 weather killer, and floods average higher than tornadoes and other types of severe weather most years. Floods clearly need to be taken seriously.
Thankfully, flash flooding is not expected, though rivers and streams will likely rise after another week full of rain chances are in the forecast. Scattered showers moved in this afternoon across the Chippewa Valley, and these chances will continue as a low pressure system slowly moves through Wisconsin over the next couple of days.
When driving even during the day, using your headlights helps others see your car. While most cars have automatic lights, the light sensor won't turn the lights on in the rain or snow during the day.
That means that you'll likely need to manually turn them on. Even if your car has daytime running lights, turning the headlights on ensures that the marker lights on the front, sides, and rear of your car are on. This makes it easier to be seen from all sides in dreary weather.
There's also a chance for some snow to mix in from time to time generally north of Eau Claire over the next couple of days.
Showers with some thunder will move out overnight, but the break in precipitation ends tomorrow morning as more rain and/or snow moves in. Showers will become lighter and more scattered by tomorrow afternoon, but that doesn't mean that precipitation chances are ending.
Another round of moisture spins around the slowly moving low Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temps will likely be cold enough for snow to fall, though accumulations should be minimal and limited to grassy areas and higher elevations.
Still, some spots could pick up an inch or two of snow that should quickly melt. Scattered snow showers will continue on and off through Thursday night before sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. More chances for rain are expected later next week.
Overall, most of the state is expected to pick up between 1/2" and 2" of precipitation through the end of the week. Nothing will fall quickly, so flash flooding is not a concern, but runoff into rivers and streams may cause them to temporarily rise, especially if we pick up more measurable rain with the chances next week.