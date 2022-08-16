Drier with more sunshine Tuesday, before rain picks up Wednesday

There is little in the way of change with the forecast Tuesday. Temperatures will be near average and there is a slim chance for a few isolated showers.
There were a few showers mainly northwest of Eau Claire in the early morning hours. Most of your Tuesday will actually be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be right near 80.
Dew points remain low and comfortable. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, low temps fall into the upper 50s as patchy fog forms for early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temps climbing back towards 80. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday.
Round one will move in from the northwest and bring light rainfall totals to places north of the I-94/WI-29 line. A trace to 1/2'' will be possible through Wednesday night.
Light rain will be possible into the later afternoon for places south of the aforementioned line.
Another round of scattered t-storms will be possible in the late evening.
This forecast essentially repeats each day as wave after wave sweeps across the upper Midwest. The heaviest rainfall and storm chances are more likely late Thursday through Saturday night.
Rainfall totals for the entire week will accumulate somewhere between 1'' to 2''. Meaning we'll see less than 1/2'' of rain each day.