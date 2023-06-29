Drought and precipitation deficit worsens across Western Wisconsin as rain chances look slim until the 4th of July

It was a more typical summer day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points on the humid side in the low to mid 60s. The dew points should drop overnight back towards 60 and then hover in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow, so it'll feel a bit humid but not as humid as today was.
Expect similar humidity through the weekend with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s and possibly flirting with the mid 60s at times. Expect humidity to increase next Monday and especially Tuesday for the 4th of July, which unfortunately is when the next decent chance for rain will arrive.
Air quality is finally improving across Western Wisconsin with even a little green in the area signaling good air quality, though most of the Chippewa Valley is still in the yellow moderate area, but that's still a lot better than the orange and red levels that have been affecting us for the past couple of weeks.
We'll at least have a little bit of a break from the worst air quality as our upper level winds will be coming from the west where there are fewer fires than what's going on up in Canada.
While a few spots got a good dumping of rain last night with those stronger storms, most only got a little rain. The drought conditions are worsening across the entire state of Wisconsin with most of the Chippewa Valley now in a drought, with the exception of Clark County and the eastern 3rd of Jackson County east of Black River Falls.
The area of severe drought has doubled in size over the past week mainly in southwest Wisconsin as well as a corner of the state up by Superior.
The month of June as a whole has not been good in terms of precipitation. There have been a few systems that each have brought a little rain, but not nearly enough as the month is now over three inches below average at the very bottom of the limits of this graphic.
A normal June sees nearly 5 inches of rain and is the rainiest month of the year, on average. This year, Eau Claire has picked up only about an inch and a half at the airport. The rain gauge at our studio on the far south side of the city has measured just over 2" this month, which is still quite a bit below average.
A few storms formed this afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected this evening. If you end up getting any rain from these isolated to scattered showers and storms, be happy for your lawn, garden, fields, etc. because most will not get much rain, if anything.
A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow through the weekend, but chances are so small they are below the threshold for even our "slight chance" category on the seven day forecast.
Temps will remain warm with the warmest highs arriving next Monday and Tuesday near or above 90 before a cold front brings our next decent chance for rain beginning in the evening of Independence Day, which of course could impact firework shows and other celebrations around the Chippewa Valley.