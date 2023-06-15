 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drought conditions expand across Wisconsin, a few slight rain chances return to forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

The Air Quality Alert will continue until midnight, though the air quality has been improving across the Chippewa Valley throughout the day.

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

Still, orange level impact from wildfire smoke pollution is possible through midnight with yellow level continuing, though yellow level, aka moderate impact, does not trigger an alert, which is why it will be allowed to expire tonight.

Month to Date Rainfall Departure.png

The other issue remains our dry spell. Last month ended nearly two inches below average, and June is also below average. Eau Claire got lucky to have gotten what fell, too, as the storm last Saturday that brought 1/2" to the city was in a broken line of scattered storms, thus not everywhere got rain and others that got rain didn't pick up that much.

Drought Monitor zoom with categories.png

The Drought Monitor gets updated once a week every Thursday, and this week brings a decent expansion of an official drought, which you can think of as pre-drought. The area in Western Wisconsin considered to be in a drought is generally near and northwest of Eau Claire.

Parts of Clark and Jackson counties especially picked up some decent rain several days ago that barely missed the rest of the Chippewa Valley, so that is one of the better spots. Just because the Neillsville area isn't in either category doesn't mean that they don't also need rain, just that they aren't as far below average as the rest of Western Wisconsin.

Drought Monitor with categories.png

As a whole, the state saw only a 2% increase in area of the abnormally dry to drought conditions. You can think of the abnormally dry category as a pre-drought area. The drought area saw a bigger expanse from about 1/4 of the state one week ago to nearly half of Wisconsin this week.

DMA - GRAF - Web Futurecast.png

There is no rain on radar this evening, and there won't be through at least Saturday in Western Wisconsin. Best chances will hold off until Saturday evening near the Minnesota border and overnight through Monday for the rest of the Chippewa Valley.

Still, they are only slight chances and thus rain is not guaranteed, nor is decent rain totals, though that is possible in at least a few spots. Temps will slowly warm through the weekend, too, and humidity will return by Father's Day with highs next week near or above 90.

7 Day Evening.png

