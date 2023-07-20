Drought conditions improved this past week, but only a few rain chances exist as temps get hotter into next week

Temperatures were much cooler today after the cold front passed through last night, bringing strong to severe storms that dropped hail as large as golf to tennis ball size near Rice Lake along with isolated downbursts producing straight-line wind damage.
A tornado may have touched down near Siren as well, and the National Weather Service is investigating.
Highs today settled in the low to mid 70s and it was less humid, too.
Yesterday's storms also brought impressive rain totals to some, but not all, as expected. A swath of 1" or more rain fell from central St. Croix County to northeastern Eau Claire County, including at the Menomonie and Eau Claire airports. Heavy rain was also experienced between Rice Lake and Ladysmith, but less than 1" was measured at those airports just outside of the radar-estimated heaviest areas.
Yesterday's rain was not included in this week's drought analysis. The new drought monitor is released each Thursday morning, but uses rain and forecast data through only Tuesday. Still, there was some improvement across the state and Western Wisconsin, with a few spots even in Western Wisconsin no longer considered to be in a drought, but still in the yellow "Abnormally Dry" category.
In fact, each drought category that exists decreased in areal coverage over the past week, if only slightly. Future improvement will rely on future rain chances, though yesterday's rain will factor into next week's analysis.
A few showers could pop up tomorrow evening, but won't add up to much even if it does rain in a few spots. Slight chances continue Saturday and to a lesser extent Sunday.
Heat and humidity build next week with highs likely approaching 90 by Monday and climbing well into the 90s next week, possibly even into the mid to upper 90s towards the middle of next week. With very high humidity, it could feel like it's in the triple digits at times.