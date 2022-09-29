Drought conditions worsen in Wisconsin with only a few slight chances for rain in the forecast

Temperatures were a bit warmer last night into this morning than they were yesterday morning, but temps near or below 32 were again reported mainly east of highway 53, though the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport again reported a freeze with a low of exactly 32.
Areas to the west were closer to 40 this morning. Temps warmed this afternoon back into the 60s and a few spots hit 70s closer to the Minnesota border. Expect even warmer temperatures through the weekend.
The forecast continues to look very dry with only a couple slight chances for rain over the next week, and none of these slight chances look to bring widespread meaningful rain totals.
The Chippewa Valley, of course, got no rain today and are just a day away from the end of the month. September looks to end with another precipitation deficit of over an inch after an extremely dry summer. The year to date is right about two inches precipitation below average.
Much of the northern and western parts of the state are at least considered "Abnormally Dry" by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), which is on the edge of being officially classified as a drought. To be in a drought, areas need prolonged spurts of dry weather that last months, if not years, and need to have an impact on crops and/or wildlife.
A swath of Western Wisconsin from River Falls through Ellsworth and Spring Valley towards Durand continues to be in a "Severe Drought Classification", though the area has grown slightly since last week's report.
All categories that exist grew in area over the past week according to the CPC.
Only expect a few small chances for isolated, light showers over the next couple of days. There will only be some drizzle or brief, light showers in an isolated few spots tomorrow with slightly higher chances overnight, though still in the slight category.
No meaningful rain will come of this- just a few hundredths of an inch is expected. These brief showers could last into Saturday, but most of both Friday and Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with warmer temperatures.
Frost and freezing temperatures will not factor into the forecast over the next week, either, as low temps will warm to the 40s and possibly 50s. Highs will push near or above 70 through the weekend and into early next week ahead or our next slight chances for light rain Tuesday and Wednesday.