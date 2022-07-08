Drought develops in parts of Western Wisconsin

Lack of both recent rain and below average precipitation for the past several months now has lead to the development of a drought for northern Pierce, most of St. Croix, northwest Dunn, southeast Polk, most of Barron, and northern Rusk counties.
Drought conditions are colored tan on the Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) Drought Monitor map. Areas in yellow are considered "Abnormally Dry", meaning that it's not yet to drought criteria, but is close. All of Western Wisconsin is below average in precipitation, but to be in a drought, there needs to be a stretch of at least several months of a large enough precipitation deficit, the exact criteria are set by the CPC and can be different in different spots due to changes in soil type, elevation, etc.
Rain yesterday was extremely isolated. Showers and storms were slow moving, so a few spots picked up quite a bit. Holcombe received almost two inches rain. Melrose measured up to just over a half inch, River Falls had almost three-tenths of an inch, but everywhere else got less than one-quarter inch with most spots picking up nothing to just a few drops.
If there's one benefit to this dry stretch for most, it's that everyone in the Chippewa Valley will experience a nearly perfect weather day on Saturday. There will be no rain chances with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be near 80, but humidity will be low and wind will be light. Enjoy the beautiful weather!
Humidity was lower today, but it will drop even further tonight! Expect dew points to fall to the mid to upper 50s for Saturday before rising again slowly on Sunday. With the return of humidity, slight chances for isolated showers and storms return.
Like they've been the past few days, expect at least most of every day to be dry with only a few spots picking up short bursts of rain, perhaps with some thunder. Highs return to the mid 80s as well Sunday and Monday before temps, humidity, and slight chances for showers/storms take another break late Tuesday through Thursday.