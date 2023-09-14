Drought expands across Western Wisconsin while rain finally returns to the forecast

Temperatures took quite a jump today from freezing or near-freezing lows up into the 80s in parts of Western Wisconsin. The morning started cold with lows in the 30s for most near and east of US-53 and 40s west.
Black River Falls and Medford were the two airport automated weather stations to report freezing temperatures in our area this morning, with Black River Falls dropping down to 30. The coldest I saw in the state was 28 at Camp Douglas/Volk Field southeast of Black River Falls.
From that cold start, temps warmed at least into the 70s and some spots closer to the Minnesota border made it into the 80s. Black River Falls nearly warmed 50 degrees between that morning low of 30.
Eau Claire quickly climbed over 40 degrees from its between-hours low of 37 up to the upper 70s this afternoon.
The continued dry pattern has made the drought worsen across Western Wisconsin. Last week, the yellow pre-drought "Abnormally Dry" area in St. Croix County was not in any category and there was an area of yellow through Chippewa County as well that is now in a drought. The worst two categories actually decreased across the state thanks to improvement between Superior and Ashland near the Lake Superior coast.
Rain is finally on the way as a cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms have formed in Minnesota and are slowly heading east. Clouds are just beginning to move into the Chippewa Valley this evening.
Expect the rain to arrive first in Polk County between 2 and 4am before the line that could have some breaks in it, meaning not every spot gets rain, pushes closer to the Chippewa River by around 6am.
Rain is expected to become slightly more widespread as it moves thorough the Chippewa Valley mid-morning through midday. I'm optimistic that this will happen this time, but am also cautious as the last couple of times we had a front the widespread line didn't form until it was just east of Eau Claire.
Once the main line departs to the east by mid-afternoon, there is a slight chance for additional showers and possibly some thunder in the late afternoon and evening, though these won't cover nearly as much areas as the main line.
Rain is likely for all across Western Wisconsin at some point tomorrow, but only a chance at any one time morning through midday and some won't be as lucky with how much rain they get.
A few showers will also be possible Saturday, though this round will be either isolated or widely scattered. Most spots will pick up between perhaps a little more than a trace on the low end and up to 1/4" with a slight chance for a small percentage of the Chippewa Valley picking up 1/2" up to 1". Again, those higher, more beneficial totals will not be seen by the vast majority.
We'll dry out again, but temperatures will remain mild through the weekend with highs near average in the low to mid 70s before warming possibly back to the 80s by the middle of next week ahead of another cold front. Rain chances could become a bit more widespread for one of those days with a slight chance, but it likely won't rain all three days.